Ferro-Alloy Resources to produce Vanadium cheaper than competitors in growing market (Interview)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) CEO Nick Bridgen joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the completion of the Initial Investment by Vision Blue which was originally announced on 15th March 2021. Nick reminds us about the current operations and the vanadium deposit being developed, what it means to have Sir Mick Davis of Xstrata fame on the board, the uses for vanadium, how FAR is in prime position to benefit from demand and what can we expect to see from the company in the short term now that this strategic investment has been secured.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process. It is planned that output will be increased in stages to reach 22,400 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide per year, mostly in the form of ferro-vanadium.