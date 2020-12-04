Twitter
Echo Energy pass important milestone with plenty of upside to come (Interview)

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) CEO Martin Hull joins DirectorsTalk to discuss what’s been happening at the company. Martin provides us with some detail around the company, explains how the business has been reshaped, how the balance sheet has been strengthened, the benefits of having producing assets, cashflow and big ticket operational and financial news that investors should focus on going forward.

Echo Energy is a full cycle, exploration led, gas focused AIM-listed E&P with an exciting asset base in Latin America. The company have an ambitious growth strategy to deliver shareholder value from both the existing portfolio and new opportunities.

The company maintains its philosophy of equitable treatment and open communication with both private and institutional investors. The Company is led by a highly experienced team with strong regional connections and an indisputable track record in building mid cap AIM listed gas businesses with sustainable value growth for private investors.

Echo Energy
