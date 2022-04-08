Twitter
Echo Energy an exciting time with catalysts and opportunities ahead (Video)

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) CEO Martin Hull joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss operational update regarding its Santa Cruz Sur assets, onshore Argentina for Q1 2022.

Martin talks us through the highlights for the period, the good news for liquid sales, the commercial arrangements regarding gas sales, where Martin sees growth for Echo, investments in the renewable space and what investors can expect over the coming months.

Echo Energy is a full cycle, exploration led, gas focused AIM-listed E&P with an exciting asset base in Latin America.

