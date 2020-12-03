Twitter
CentralNic Group Plc ‘Expect stronger growth over the longer term’ say Zeus (Analyst Interview)

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao, Technology Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob talks us through the results, discusses profits and revenue and debt reduction.

CentralNic Group is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. These platforms can also be used for distributing domain name related software and services, an opportunity that contributes significantly to CentralNic’s organic growth. The Company’s inorganic growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

The company operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

CentralNic Group Plc
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Domains
