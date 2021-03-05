Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

CentralNic Group looks quite attractive compared to its peers (Analyst Interview)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao joins DirectorsTalk. Bob gives us a view of the company’s growth and how it varied across its three divisions, how the company’s profitability followed a similar trajectory to revenue growth, how well its positioned in the market and how Bob sees CentralNic valued against peers.

Central Group plc is building a better global digital economy, by making domain names and web services available to customers worldwide in virtually every country in the world.

In case you missed our interview with CEO Ben Crawford earlier this week you can watch it here: CentralNic Group more than doubles in size yet again

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
CentralNic Group Plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
CentralNic Group looks quite attractive compared to its peers (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.