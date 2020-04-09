CentralNic Group ‘a stock to hold in tough markets’ says Zeus Analyst Bob Liao (Interview)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Bob explains why the company is so resilient in the current downturn and provides more insight into CentralNic’s business model, products, markets and financial position.

CentralNic Group plc is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

The company operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

