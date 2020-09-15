CentralNic Codewise acquisition to push monetisation up (Analyst Interview)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) is the topic of conversation when Bob Liao joins DirectorsTalk. Bob gives us an overview of Codewise, CentralNic’s latest acquisition, talks us through the rationale for the transaction and talks us through some of the financial benefits with a view on the company valuation.

CentralNic Group is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CNIC software and operating platforms.

The company operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

