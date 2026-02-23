Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock Analysis: Steady Growth and a 10% Upside Potential

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), a prominent player in the healthcare sector, is making waves with its compelling financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, this medical distribution giant continues to be a key component in the healthcare supply chain, serving a wide array of clients from hospitals to pharmacies across the globe.

The current stock price of Cardinal Health stands at $224.44, a testament to its robust growth, having navigated within a 52-week range of $123.93 to $227.18. The stock has shown remarkable resilience, with a modest price change of 0.01% recently, suggesting stability amidst market volatility.

Investors are particularly interested in Cardinal Health’s valuation metrics, which indicate a forward P/E ratio of 19.43. Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio, the forward P/E suggests that investors are optimistic about the company’s earnings potential in the near future. However, the lack of a PEG ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA figures might leave some investors wanting more detailed insights into the company’s valuation.

A standout in Cardinal Health’s financial performance is its impressive revenue growth of 18.80%. This robust growth rate underscores the company’s ability to expand its market share and enhance its service offerings effectively. While specific net income figures are not available, the earnings per share (EPS) of 6.96 highlights the company’s profitability on a per-share basis. Additionally, with a substantial free cash flow of approximately $5.44 billion, Cardinal Health demonstrates strong financial health and the capacity to reinvest in its operations or return value to shareholders.

Dividend-seeking investors will find Cardinal Health’s dividend yield of 0.91% appealing, supported by a conservative payout ratio of 29.32%. This suggests that the company maintains a balanced approach to rewarding shareholders while retaining ample capital for growth initiatives.

Analyst sentiment towards Cardinal Health is predominantly positive, with 13 buy ratings and 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. This bullish outlook is reinforced by a target price range of $200.00 to $270.00, with an average target of $247.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.41% from the current price. Such potential gains make Cardinal Health an attractive proposition for investors looking for both growth and stability.

From a technical perspective, the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $210.34 and $175.74, respectively, suggest a strong upward trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.39 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD of 4.11, slightly above the signal line of 4.04, supports the ongoing bullish momentum.

Cardinal Health’s expansive range of services and products, from pharmaceutical distribution to medical and surgical solutions, positions it uniquely in the healthcare industry. Its strategic operations, coupled with a strong financial base, provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors should keep an eye on Cardinal Health, Inc. as it continues to capitalize on its strengths and navigate the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.