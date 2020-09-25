Cambridge Cognition really exciting position and pipeline of opportunities (Interview)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG) CEO Matthew Stork joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its interim results. Matthew takes us through the highlights, having seen major contract wins across all product families and at all stages of clinical development expands on the company offering, how the company has been impacted by Covid-19 and describes the outlook for COG.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings and its subsidiaries develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health for sale worldwide, principally in the UK, the US and Europe.

