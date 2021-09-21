Twitter
Cambridge Cognition Holdings order intake above expectations (Interview)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG) CEO Matthew Stork joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2021. Matthew talks us through the highlights, explains the increase in sales orders of 74% to £8.6 million, the effect of a successful spin-out and venture financing of Monument Therapeutics, what the launch of NeuroVocalix™ which is now ready for clinical trials means for the company and what we can expect from the company going forward.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings is a world leading neuroscience technology company committed to enhancing global research, accelerating treatment development and improving patient outcomes in conditions affecting brain health by optimising the assessment of cognition.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

