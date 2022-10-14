Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Cambridge Cognition extends clinical solutions with new acquisition (VIDEO)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG) CEO Matthew Stork joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the acquisition of eClinicalHealth Ltd.

Matthew explains what the business does, how the deal was structured, what the company can additionally provide, the wider strategic significance of the transaction and further acquisition opportunities.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON: COG) is a world leading neuroscience technology company committed to enhancing global research, accelerating treatment development and improving patient outcomes in conditions affecting brain health by optimising the assessment of cognition.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Cambridge Cognition extends clinical solutions with new acquisition (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.