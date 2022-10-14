Cambridge Cognition extends clinical solutions with new acquisition (VIDEO)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG) CEO Matthew Stork joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the acquisition of eClinicalHealth Ltd.

Matthew explains what the business does, how the deal was structured, what the company can additionally provide, the wider strategic significance of the transaction and further acquisition opportunities.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON: COG) is a world leading neuroscience technology company committed to enhancing global research, accelerating treatment development and improving patient outcomes in conditions affecting brain health by optimising the assessment of cognition.