Cambridge Cognition CEO Dr Matthew Stork ‘Strategy paying off’ with significant new contract win (Interview)

Cambridge Cognition plc (LON:COG) CEO Dr Matthew Stork joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a contract win for three phase II studies with a new pharmaceutical client. Matthew provides us with some background on the company and its business model, provides more details around the win and what it means strategically and the effects the company is seeing with regards to Covid-19.

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The company’s software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

