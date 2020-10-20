BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust – Opportunities Investing in Latin America

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) is the topic of conversation when Rob Murphy, Managing Director at Edison Investment Research, Edison Group. Rob discusses Latin America as an area for investing, BlackRock Latin America’s approach to investing in Latin America, what the two manager Edward and Sam have been changing in the portfolio recently, how the trust positioned and who might it appeal to.

To learn more about the BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc please follow this link: blackrock.com/uk/brla

Edison Group is an investment research, investor relations and consulting firm, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn