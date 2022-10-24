Arbuthnot Banking Group more upgrades from latest trading statement (VIDEO)

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ABG) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives a summary of his findings from his report entitled “3Q’22 trading statement – yet another upgrade”, explains the key driver behind the numbers, concerns around rate rises, what was said about the divisions and notes around risk.

Arbuthnot Banking Group is a holding company for Arbuthnot Latham & Co., it offers carefully crafted expert private and commercial banking services alongside wealth planning advice from Chartered Wealth Planners and discretionary investment management.