Accrol Group Holdings Executive Chairman purchases 1,000,000 shares

Accrol Group Holdings

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL), the UK’s leading independent tissue convertor, has announced that Dan Wright, Executive Chairman of Accrol, has purchased 1,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each at an average price of 19.5875p per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, he now holds 12,515,543* Ordinary Shares representing approximately 3.9% of the current Issued Share Capital of the Company.

*10,786,972 of these shares are registered in the name of Gomrath Limited, a family investment company controlled by Dan Wright 

Accrol Group Holdings plc is a leading tissue converter and supplier of toilet tissues, kitchen rolls, facial tissues, and wet wipes to many of the UK’s leading discounters and grocery retailers across the UK. Following the recent acquisitions of LTC in Leicester and JD in Flint, North Wales, the Group now operates from six manufacturing sites, including four in Lancashire, which generate revenues totalling c.16% of the £2.1bn UK retail tissue market.

