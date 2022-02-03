Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Tirupati Graphite ramping up to become major graphite producer (Interview)

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) Executive Chairman & Managing Director Shishir Poddar joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to keep us up to date with progress being made at its Graphite Mines.

Shishir shares his confidence in meeting timelines for ramping up production, explains what it means for the business, the demand for its products, whats driving the global demand, the benefits of a new column flotation system, its development and progress at the specialty graphite and graphene research center.

Tirupati Graphite is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and India.

You might also enjoy reading  Tirupati Graphite provide progress update for Madagascar expansion projects
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Tirupati Graphite plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Tirupati Graphite ramping up to become major graphite producer (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.