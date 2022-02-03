Tirupati Graphite ramping up to become major graphite producer (Interview)

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) Executive Chairman & Managing Director Shishir Poddar joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to keep us up to date with progress being made at its Graphite Mines.

Shishir shares his confidence in meeting timelines for ramping up production, explains what it means for the business, the demand for its products, whats driving the global demand, the benefits of a new column flotation system, its development and progress at the specialty graphite and graphene research center.

Tirupati Graphite is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and India.