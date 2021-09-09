Tirupati Graphite Increases production with 9000 tpa flake module (Interview)

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) CEO Shishir Poddar joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the installation and commissioning of its first 9,000 tpa flake graphite module. Shishir talks us through the highlights, explains how this will improve production costs, talks about the planned capacity, the outlook for the company and what investors can look forward to over the coming months.

Tirupati Graphite PLC is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and India.