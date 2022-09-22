Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Time Finance positive trading momentum continues

Time Finance

Time Finance plc, (LON:TIME) the AIM listed independent specialist finance provider has announced today the Group’s trading performance for the first quarter of the current financial year which ended on 30 August 2022.

Unaudited financial highlights:

·    Own-Book lending origination up 26% to £15.7m (Q1 2021/22: £12.5m)

·    Revenue up 12% to £6.3m (Q1 2021/22: £5.6m)

·    Profit before Tax up 125% to £0.9m (Q1 2021/22: £0.4m)

·    The lending-book continued to grow; increasing 4% to £142.8m since year-end (31 May 2022: £136.8m) and 24% from 12 months prior (30 August 2021: £115.0m)

·    Net Arrears continued to fall; reducing 1% since year-end to £9.2m (31 May 2022: £9.3m) and 36% from 12 months prior (30 August 2021: £14.3m)

·    Net Tangible Assets continued to increase; up 3% since year-end to £31.3m (31 May 2022: £30.5m) and 9% from 12 months prior (30 August 2021: £28.8m)

The increase in revenue is driven by solid growth in the lending book, particularly within the Invoice Finance division and the ‘Hard’ part of the Asset division. Both areas operate very much in the secured lending arena, reflecting the strategic desire for the Group to increase its average deal size and, where appropriate, take additional security on its lending.

Ed Rimmer, Time Finance Chief Executive Officer commented:

“The first three months of the new financial year have seen the Group continue to experience growing levels of demand for finance from across the UK SME sector. This continued the momentum seen in the final quarter of the last financial year to 31 May 2022. The trend shows that the own-book lending strategy is becoming embedded within the Group, understood by our introducers and valued by UK businesses. The first quarter’s unaudited results give the Board confidence that the Group is well positioned to build value for its shareholders”.

The Board continues to expect the Group’s trading for the full year to be in line with market expectations.

You might also enjoy reading  Time Finance continues to strengthen its Asset Finance Division
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Time Finance plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Time Finance plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.