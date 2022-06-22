TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) has announced its unaudited Interim Results for the six months to 31 March 2022.

Highlights

· TEAM plc was created to be a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group

· In March 2021, TEAM completed a successful listing on AIM raising gross proceeds of £7.5 million and attracted the support of leading institutional fund managers and has since:

· In July 2021 completed the second acquisition, a treasury services business in Jersey, JCAP

· In December 2021 exchanged contracts on a further acquisition, a financial advice business in Jersey, Omega Financial Services, for a headline consideration of £4 million (awaiting regulatory approval)

· In May 2022, exchanged contracts for the acquisition of a second financial advice and investment consulting business, Concentric Group, for a headline consideration of £2.5 million (awaiting regulatory approval), and raised gross proceeds of £2.65 million from existing and new shareholders

· Client AUM in the asset management business was £231 million (H1 2022) versus £281 million (FY 2021), primarily as one client with £41 million of assets transferred to their historic adviser. Cash under advice was £1.4 billion (H1 2022)

· Strengthened investment management team with key senior hires, together with further client-facing staff joining post the period end

· Paid the maximum deferred consideration payment, of £737,500, for the acquisition of JCAP, as it surpassed its profit target for the year to December 2021

· Good visibility on further significant organic and acquisition led growth opportunities, within Jersey and other locations

· Staff numbers grown to 20, an increase from 10 at March 2021

Financial Highlights

· Revenue was up 63% to £1.0 million (H1 2021 £0.6 million)

· Loss for the year down 26% to £0.7 million (H1 2021 £0.9 million)

· Adjusted EBITDA flat at loss of £0.4 million (H1 2021 £0.4 million)

· Loss per share was down 53% to 8 pence (H1 2021 17 pence)

· Adjusted loss per share down 43% to 4 pence (H1 2021 7 pence)

· Cash balance as at 30 March 2022 £3.0 million, (H1 2021 £6.4 million)

Current trading and outlook

· Trading in line with management expectations

· The Company is benefiting from increasing new client opportunities, though partially offset by the challenging asset markets

· The Company remains in line to be cash positive once the acquisitions of Omega and Concentric have gained regulatory approval and are integrated into the group.