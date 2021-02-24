Twitter
Serinus Energy M1008 a good strong production well with very good economics (Interview)

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) CEO Jeffrey Auld joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the results of the M1008 production well. With the well flowing at 4 million standard cubic feet /day, we asked if that what Jeffrey expected, the sort of challenges COVID restrictions created for the project, the next steps to bring the well onto production and the plans for the rest of the year.

Serinus Energy is an international oil company with operations in Romania and Tunisia. The focus of the Company is to enhance shareholder value by growing oil and gas production through the efficient allocation of capital.

Through their large and extensive land base, the Company has identified a significant future opportunity set that provides growth beyond our existing production and development projects.

