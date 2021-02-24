Serinus Energy M1008 a good strong production well with very good economics (Interview)

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) CEO Jeffrey Auld joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the results of the M1008 production well. With the well flowing at 4 million standard cubic feet /day, we asked if that what Jeffrey expected, the sort of challenges COVID restrictions created for the project, the next steps to bring the well onto production and the plans for the rest of the year.

