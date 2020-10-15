Serinus Energy accelerating economic returns with extended licence (Interview)

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) CEO Jeffrey Auld joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the approval and extension to amend the last outstanding work commitment for the third exploration phase of the Satu Mare license. Jeffrey explains why they applied for the licence extension, the benefits of doing so, how long it may last for, impact on plans going forward and why was Sancrai selected as a commitment.

Questions we put to Jeffrey were:

Why did Serinus apply for the licence extension? What benefit does the company derive from having the extension? How long do you think the further extension might be for? You have received amended work commitments, how does that impact your plans going forward? Why was Sancrai selected as a commitment?

Serinus Energy is an international oil company with operations in Romania and Tunisia. The focus of the Company is to enhance shareholder value by growing oil and gas production through the efficient allocation of capital.

