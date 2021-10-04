Twitter
Savannah Energy deliver excellent operational performance (Interview)

Savannah Energy plc (LON:SAVE) CEO Andrew Knott joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Andrew talks us through the operational highlights, explains how the Nigerian side of the business has performed, the benefits the Niger licence amalgamation provides the company, the importance of a reworked sustainability strategy, a potentially transformational acquisition in Chad and activity we can expect to see in the coming months.

Savannah Energy is a diversified resources group with a portfolio of energy metals projects, lithium in Portugal and copper in Oman, together with the world-class Mutamba Heavy Mineral Sands Project in Mozambique, which is being developed in a consortium with the global major Rio Tinto. They are committed to serving the interests of its shareholders and to delivering outcomes that will improve the lives of its staff and the communities they work with.

