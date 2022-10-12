S-Ventures, Market Rocket launches new full service offer (VIDEO)

S-Ventures PLC (AQSE:SVEN) the Company investing in and growing exciting brands across the natural, wellness and food-tech category, has today announced that Market Rocket, the Amazon growth specialists owned by S-Ventures, has launched its new full service digital marketing and PR offer following the recent acquisition of two digital marketing agencies.

Market Rocket Founder and CEO Matthew Peck joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the launch of its new full service digital marketing and PR offer.

Matthew explains who Market Rocket are and what the Company specialises in, the recent acquisitions that Market Rocket has made of the two digital marketing agencies and what this means for the business, the launch of Market Rockets new digital marketing and PR offer and what this means for both the Company and S-ventures as a whole and with a proven ability to deliver Returns on Investment on Amazon Matthew explains how this is done and how this service with the new digital marketing and PR offering will be added.

Since 2019, Market Rocket, has delivered transformative D2C business growth to more than 100 global industry leaders (including brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and JCB) across the Amazon ecosystem, earning the platform’s SPN (Service Provider Network) accreditation, but will now offer clients a complete digital marketing and PR service.

Combining more than 50 years of experience in driving sales growth via Amazon, Market Rocket has now acquired strategic digital marketing specialists Mapped Marketing and award winning PPC and SEO agency Bugbear Marketing.

The deal, announced this month, positions Market Rocket as the ideal launch pad for big brands, founder-owned market-disruptors and start-ups alike to achieve business growth through specialist website development, SEO performance, on-trend social media engagement, digital marketing and PR, to add to its broad D2C and ecommerce expertise.

Market Rocket Founder and Managing Director, Matthew Peak, commented: “We firmly believe that amalgamating Market Rocket’s proven ability to deliver ROI on Amazon with the specialist SEO, PPC, website design, and PR skills provided by the other agencies mean that these acquisitions will help us to create a truly unique offering to some of the world’s largest brands and newest market-disruptors.”

S-Ventures CEO, Scott Livingston, commented: “We are delighted with the progress Market Rocket has made with the latest acquisitions of two digital marketing agencies and subsequent new full service digital marketing and PR offering. Our focus on quality across our product range underpins our success and we look forward to further progress in the coming months.”