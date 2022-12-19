Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

S-Ventures acquisition of Juvela a great strategic fit (VIDEO)

S-Ventures plc (AQSE:SVEN) Chief Executive Officer Scott Livingston joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the acquisition of Hero UK Ltd trading as Juvela.

Scott explains what the company does, the terms of the acquisition, the synergies between Juvela and the Group’s existing brands, its brands and products, how they are progressing and what we can expect from the company during 2023.

S-Ventures is listed on UK AQUIS Exchange (Ticker Code “SVEN”). The Company seeks to identify investment opportunities in the health & wellness, organic food and wellbeing sectors within the UK and Europe, adding value by providing capital and expertise to the target companies. The experience and operational skills of the Board led by Scott Livingstone (CEO) are intended to act as an accelerator to smaller brands that have a strong foundation and platform but may lack the skills and capital. The main objectives are to cross fertilise opportunities between the target companies and to scale the individual entities and look for exit opportunities and/or synergistic collaborations and through scaling we seek to create significant value for all stakeholders. Since listing on AQSE in September 2020, the Company has acquired significant interests in six companies.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    You can also listen to our interviews on: 

    Youtube Amazon Spotify

    Share this interview

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    WhatsApp
    S-Ventures acquisition of Juvela a great strategic fit (VIDEO)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Ask your questions

    Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

    I have questions

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.