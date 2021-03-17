Purplebricks well positioned to grow its market share (Analyst Interview)

Purplebricks plc (LON:PURP) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage, research analyst at Zeus Capital Ltd joins DirectorsTalk. Robin having published a research note entitled “Well Known, but misunderstood” explains the key messages and what people misunderstand about Purplebricks. Robin also talks through the changes made to his forecast, and how investors should value the company.

Purplebricks Group is a leading technology-led estate agency business, based in the UK. The company combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Experts and innovative technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Its shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.