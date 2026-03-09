Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Analysis: Exploring a Promising 11.27% Potential Upside

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) has been making waves in the healthcare sector with its innovative approach to health insurance and technology. As a healthcare technology company, Oscar Health operates within the Healthcare Plans industry, providing a range of services from individual and family health plans to reinsurance products. Headquartered in the bustling hub of New York City, the company aims to revolutionize the healthcare system through its tech-driven platforms like +Oscar and Campaign Builder.

With a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, Oscar Health is a significant player in the U.S. healthcare market. The company’s stock is currently priced at $13.84, reflecting a slight decline of 0.04% in the recent trading session. Over the past year, Oscar Health’s stock has fluctuated between $11.60 and $22.47, indicating a volatile market environment that presents both challenges and opportunities for investors.

Valuation metrics for Oscar Health reveal some interesting insights. While the company does not currently have a trailing P/E ratio, the forward P/E stands at 10.28, suggesting potential future profitability as the company continues to grow. Despite the absence of a PEG ratio and other traditional valuation metrics like Price/Book and Price/Sales, the company’s forward-looking metrics suggest room for growth.

From a performance standpoint, Oscar Health reported a robust revenue growth of 17.30%, highlighting its expanding footprint in the healthcare industry. However, the company is still grappling with profitability challenges, as evidenced by a negative EPS of -1.69 and a substantial negative return on equity of -44.35%. Nevertheless, the positive free cash flow of approximately $698 million suggests that the company is managing its operations efficiently, providing a cushion for future investments or debt reduction.

Oscar Health does not currently offer a dividend, with a payout ratio of 0%, indicating that the company is reinvesting its earnings to fuel further growth and innovation. This reinvestment strategy might appeal to growth-oriented investors who are less focused on immediate income and more interested in capital appreciation.

Analyst ratings for Oscar Health present a mixed picture. The stock has received two buy ratings, five hold ratings, and three sell ratings. The target price range spans from $10.00 to $23.00, with an average target of $15.40. This represents a potential upside of 11.27% from the current price, making Oscar Health an intriguing prospect for investors willing to bet on its growth trajectory.

Technical indicators provide additional context for potential investors. The stock is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, set at $14.65 and $16.31, respectively. This indicates a bearish trend, which aligns with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.69, suggesting that the stock is approaching oversold territory. The MACD of -0.11, compared to a signal line of -0.33, could indicate a potential reversal if the momentum shifts.

Oscar Health’s innovative business model and strategic focus on technology in healthcare position it for future growth. Investors should weigh the company’s promising revenue growth and significant free cash flow against its current profitability challenges and stock volatility. As Oscar Health continues to navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape, its stock remains one to watch for those seeking exposure to the evolving intersection of technology and healthcare.