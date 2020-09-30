Norman Broadbent a proven strategy with bandwidth to build further (Interview)

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) CEO Mike Brennan joins DirectorsTalk in this video interview to discuss a positive set of interim results against a challenging backdrop. Mike talks us through the result highlights, explains how the business mix has changed during the period, hope the company has coped during the pandemic and how Mike views the outlook.

Norman Broadbent is a leading Professional Services firm focusing on Talent Acquisition & Advisory Services. Since its formation nearly 40 years ago, The Norman Broadbent Group has developed a portfolio of complementary services centered on Executive Search Solutions, Senior Interim Management, Research & Insight, and Leadership Consulting & Assessment. Unusually, Norman Broadbent is one of the few businesses of its type offering clients integrated Search and Interim Management Solutions. This innovative approach gives clients immediate access to business-critical executive-level Talent, meeting both short and longer-term needs.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn