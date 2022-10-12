Mode launches a new-breed digital finance app (VIDEO)

Mode Global Holdings (LON:MODE) Director Rita Lui joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to tell us more about its products.

Rita explains what Mode Global Holdings Plc does, its USP’s and why it is different from other offerings, talks us through the recent interim results and lets us know what investors can expect from Mode Global Holdings in the remainder of 2022.

Mode has launched a new-breed digital finance app allows users to buy, earn, grow and pay with Fiat and Bitcoin all in one app. It also gives merchants the ability to accept cheaper, safer and smarter payments whilst offering customers rewards they actually want.