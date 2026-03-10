Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS): Analyst Ratings Signal 86.77% Potential Upside for Biotech Innovator

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a dynamic player in the biotechnology sector, is capturing investor attention with a promising potential upside of 86.77%, as per recent analyst ratings. With a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, Mineralys stands out in the healthcare industry, focusing on innovative solutions for diseases influenced by dysregulated aldosterone.

The company has its roots in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and has made significant strides since its incorporation in 2019. Originally known as Catalys SC1, Inc., the company rebranded in 2020 to align with its mission of developing targeted biopharmaceutical solutions. At the heart of its pipeline is lorundrostat, an orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. This flagship product is currently in Phase 2 trials for hypertensive patients with chronic kidney disease and a pivotal clinical program for uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

From a price standpoint, Mineralys’ stock is trading at $27.24, with a modest price change of 0.65 (0.02%). The 52-week range of $11.77 to $47.33 highlights the stock’s volatility, which is typical for clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies. The company’s technical indicators show a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72, with a relative strength index (RSI) of 48.36, suggesting the stock is currently in a neutral position.

While the valuation metrics such as P/E ratio and Price/Book remain unavailable, the Forward P/E is noted at -12.22, reflecting the typical financial landscape of a company in the early stages of product development. The lack of revenue growth and negative earnings per share (-2.92) are expected outcomes for a clinical-stage company focusing heavily on research and development. The return on equity stands at -42.14%, with free cash flow reported at -$107.7 million, emphasizing the financial commitment to advancing their clinical trials.

Mineralys does not offer dividends, consistent with its focus on reinvestment into the business. The lack of a payout ratio further signifies its growth-oriented strategy.

Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with eight buy ratings, one hold, and no sell ratings. The target price range is set between $42.00 and $56.00, with an average target of $50.88, indicating strong confidence in the company’s future performance. This optimism is driven by the potential market impact of lorundrostat, which addresses critical unmet needs in cardiorenal diseases like hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

For investors, the appeal of Mineralys Therapeutics lies in its innovative approach to tackling significant healthcare challenges and its strategic focus on a high-value therapeutic area. While the path to commercialization is fraught with risk, the robust analyst ratings and substantial potential upside make MLYS a compelling consideration for those willing to embrace the volatility and long-term growth prospects inherent in the biotechnology sector.