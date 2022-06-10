Midatech Pharma to appoint Dr. Stephen Parker as non-executive Chairman of the Board

Midatech Pharma PLC (LON:MTPH), an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces that Rolf Stahel, Chairman and non-executive director, intends to retire after the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022. It is expected that Dr. Stephen Parker will be appointed as non-executive Chairman of the Board, following the AGM.

Stephen Parker has over 30 years’ experience in leadership roles both in the healthcare industry and in advisory roles. Currently, he is Chairman of Sareum Holdings plc (AIM: SAR) and Drishti Discoveries Ltd, a Non-Executive Director of MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LON: MXC) and an Executive Director of sp2 Consulting Limited. Previously, Stephen held a number of executive and board positions at various public and private biotech companies and senior roles at leading investment banks. Stephen has an MBA from City University and a D.Phil. in biochemistry from Oxford University.

Commenting, Stephen Stamp, CEO and CFO of Midatech, said: “On behalf of all stakeholders I would like to thank Rolf for his contribution to Midatech over the last seven years and, from a personal perspective, for his leadership and counsel during my tenure over the last two years. We wish him well in his much deserved retirement. I should also like to welcome Stephen to the Board. Stephen’s broad experience both as an executive in, and senior adviser to, the industry will be invaluable to Midatech in the next stage of the Company’s evolution. I am very much looking forward to working with Stephen.”

Commenting, Stephen Parker, said: “It is a great pleasure to be proposed as a director, and Chairman, of Midatech, whose technology base I have long admired. It is a particular privilege to be asked to succeed Rolf Stahel and I join Stephen in thanking Rolf for his leadership to date. I look forward to working with the Midatech Board and team.”