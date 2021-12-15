Meta Platforms – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

Meta Platforms with ticker code (FB) now have 52 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 466 and 250 calculating the average target price we see 401.78. Now with the previous closing price of 334.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 330.38 and the 200 day MA is 330.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $928,385m. Find out more information at: https://investor.fb.com

Meta Platforms develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Facebook Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment’s products include Facebook, which enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way, as well as other services. The Facebook Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook and changed its name to Meta Platforms in October 2021. Meta Platforms was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.