Marshall Motor Holdings Strategic Acquisition of 8 Volkswagen Group UK Franchises (Interview)

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON: MMH) CEO Daksh Gupta and CFO Richard Blumberger join DirectorsTalk to discuss the acquisition of the business and assets of a portfolio of Volkswagen and ŠKODA passenger and commercial vehicle franchises from Jardine Motor Group UK for up to £22.3m cash including £13.0m of inventory. Daksh talks us through the rational behind the acquisition and future growth opportunities which Richard talks us through the financial elements of the transaction and other portfolio developments.

Marshall Motor Holdings principal activities are the sale and repair of new and used vehicles. The Group’s businesses comprise a total of 119 franchises covering 24 brands, operating from 96 locations across 28 counties in England. In addition, the Group operates six trade parts specialists, two used car centres, six standalone body shops and one pre delivery inspection centre.

In May 2019 the Group was recognised by the Great Place to Work Institute, being ranked the 11th best place to work in the UK (super large company category). This was the ninth year in succession that the Group has achieved Great Place to Work status.