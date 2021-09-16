Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Lookers plc Record H1 results (Analyst Interview)

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) is the topic of conversation when head of Research at Zeus Capital, Mike Allen joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mike gives us an outline of the impressive first half results, talks about the key themes he noted in the results, shares his views on the outlook for the company and his thoughts on the company valuation.

Lookers plc, is one of the leading UK motor retail and after-sales service groups. The company strategy is to have the right brands at the right locations, alongside excellent service and a commitment to providing and outstanding retail service.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Lookers plc Record H1 results (Analyst Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.