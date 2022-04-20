Keys to Fidelity Emerging Markets fund investment outperformance (Analyst VIDEO)

Fidelity Emerging Markets plc (LON:FEML) is the topic of conversation when Victoria Chernykh, Investment Director at Edison Group joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Victoria explains why investors would consider emerging market equities today, Fidelity Emerging Markets differentiates from other emerging market funds, what Fidelity brings to the table and highlights some of the stocks being held in the fund.

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies.