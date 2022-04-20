Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Keys to Fidelity Emerging Markets fund investment outperformance (Analyst VIDEO)

Fidelity Emerging Markets plc (LON:FEML) is the topic of conversation when Victoria Chernykh, Investment Director at Edison Group joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Victoria explains why investors would consider emerging market equities today, Fidelity Emerging Markets differentiates from other emerging market funds, what Fidelity brings to the table and highlights some of the stocks being held in the fund.

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies.

You might also enjoy reading  Investing in emerging markets: Russia impact, opportunities and FEML positioning (Video)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Keys to Fidelity Emerging Markets fund investment outperformance (Analyst VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.