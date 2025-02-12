Fintech Asia Unveils ICFG Limited, A £130M Move to Reshape Emerging Market Finance (Video)

Fintech Asia Limited, which has been renamed ICFG Limited, has announced the expected completion of the acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of ICFG Pte. Ltd. (“Target”, together with its subsidiaries known as the “Target Group”), issue of the Consideration Shares and Conversion Shares and recommencement of unconditional dealings in the Company’s Ordinary Shares on the Main Market for Listed Securities of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. today.

Fintech Asia (LON:FINA) Chief Executive Officer Oliver Fox breaks down the strategy behind a £130 million reverse takeover.

Fintech Asia is making a move with the reverse takeover of ICFG Limited, a non-banking financial institution focused on bringing financial services to underbanked populations in Central and Southeast Asia.

In this interview, CEO Oliver Fox breaks down the strategy behind the £130 million market re-entry, the company’s AI-driven credit solutions, and its expansion plans into high-growth emerging markets. Discover how ICFG is bridging the gap between investors and unbanked communities while tapping into a market potential of over 500 million people.

Highlights

· Fintech Asia Limited, which has been renamed ICFG Limited, will, on Admission, complete the acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of ICFG Pte. Ltd. by way of issuing 177,840,000 new ordinary shares in the Company to the previous shareholders of ICFG Pte. Ltd. at a valuation of 64 pence per share (the “Issue Price”).

· The Company’s name will be legally changed to ICFG Limited today and is expected to be effective on market on or around 8.00 a.m. on 13 February 2025 with the TIDM changing to ‘ICFG’.

· £130,532,554 expected market capitalisation of the Company at Admission

· The Target Group has a controlling interest (via wholly owned subsidiary, SIBJ Capital LLC) in a number of subsidiaries operating under four business segments: ﬁnancial services; investment banking; AI and IT services; and real estate development and management. The Target Group has a total of 527 employees across its business units operating in Singapore, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

· At Admission, the board of the Company will comprise Ankhbold Bayanmunkh (Executive Chairman), Oliver Fox (Chief Executive Officer), Hirohito Namiki (Executive Director), Robert Shepherd (Non-Executive Director), Nicola Walker (Non-Executive Director) and Amar Lkhagvasuren (Non-Executive Director).

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company is 203,957,116. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and all of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Prospectus

Unless defined in this announcement, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Prospectus published by the Company on 22 January 2025 which is available to view on the Company’s website at: https://fintechasialtd.com/reports-documents/.

