Ferro-Alloy Resources molybdenum production significant (Interview)

Ferro-Alloy Resources limited (LON:FAR) CEO Nick Bridgen joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the production and sale of molybdenum. Nick explains why they are producing molybdenum, the significance financially and what else investors should be expecting in terms of news flow over the coming months.

The vanadium mining and processing company with operations based in Southern Kazakhstan, had announced that it has made its first commercial production and sale of calcium molybdate.

Ferro-Alloy Resources are a Vanadium mining and processing company based in Kazakhstan, developing the giant Balasausqandiq deposit.

