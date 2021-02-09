Ethernity in OpenRAN trials with three major server vendors (Interview)

Etherninty Networks Ltd (LON:ENET) CEO David Levi joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the participation in an an OpenRAN trial with three major Server vendors. David explains why they were selected, what differentiates their offering, how the router-on-NIC could be used, the potential market opportunity for DUs, how the DU fits into the concept of OpenRAN and plans for strengthening its position within such a large market.

