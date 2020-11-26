Twitter
Drumz plc changes to improve and grow Acuity paying off (Interview)

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM) CEO Angus Forrest joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its investment in Acuity. Angus explains why they chose to invest, the changes they have made to the company and the correlation between changes and the strong growth seen.

Drumz plc is an investing company focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.

The company will, where necessary, make available some of its experienced management team and provide finance to facilitate the necessary changes, so that the value of the businesses in which it invests will be transformed over a two to four year period. In due course, the new Directors expect to dispose of such businesses, in whole or in part, in order to realise value for the company and its shareholders.

