Diversified Energy Company’s Bold $1.275 Billion Move to Expand and Strengthen Its Portfolio (Video)

Diversified Energy Company Plc (LON:DEC) CEO Rusty Hutson joins DirectorsTalk to discuss a definitive agreement to acquire Maverick Natural Resources.

In this interview, Rusty Hutson, CEO of Diversified Energy Company, shares insights into the company’s transformative $1.275 billion acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources. Rusty highlights how this landmark deal enhances operational synergies, expands their presence in key basins, and solidifies their focus on sustainable energy practices. From streamlining costs to leveraging cutting-edge technology, this discussion unveils the company’s ambitious strategies to drive shareholder value and long-term growth.

Diversified Energy Company is a US-based independent energy producer specialising in natural gas and natural gas liquids, committed to sustainable practices and operational excellence.