CyanConnode oversubscribed Placing and Subscription raising £5.25 million

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:AIM), a world leader in narrowband radio frequency (RF) smart mesh networks, has announced that, further to its announcement at 5.11 p.m. on 23 January 2023, it has successfully completed a placing of new Ordinary Shares, by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which is now closed, and a subscription of new Ordinary Shares. The Placing was oversubscribed.

The Fundraising raised, in aggregate, £5.25 million (before expenses) through the placing of 30,882,352 new Ordinary Shares at an Issue Price of 17 pence per new Ordinary Share. The Issue Price is equal to the closing market price of 17 pence per existing Ordinary Share on 20 January 2023, being the last business day prior to the announcement of the Fundraising.

Directors’ Dealings

Pursuant to the Fundraising and further to the Company’s announcement on 23 January 2023, John Cronin, Heather Peacock, David Johns-Powell and Peter Tyler, each being a Director of the Company, have now participated a total of £115,000 in the Fundraising as follows:

Director Role Manner of participation No. of existing Shares % of existing Share Capital Number of Shares subscribed for in Fundraise No. of Shares held post-admission % of enlarged Share Capital John Cronin Executive Chairman Subscription 5,924,731 2.46% 294,117 6,218,848 2.29% Heather Peacock CFO and Company Secretary Subscription 951,599 0.40% 117,647 1,069,246 0.39% David Johns-Powell Non-Executive Director Subscription 16,474,503 6.85% 147,058 16,621,561 6.12% Peter Tyler Non-Executive Director Subscription 2,489,004 1.03% 117,647 2,606,651 0.96%

John Cronin, Heather Peacock, David Johns-Powell and Peter Tyler as Directors of the Company, are accordingly classified as related parties under the AIM Rules for Companies and their participation in the Fundraising therefore constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Accordingly, Chris Jones, being the independent director, considers, having consulted with Cenkos Securities Plc, the Company’s Nominated Adviser, that the terms of the Directors’ participation in the Fundraising is fair and reasonable insofar as Shareholders are concerned.

Admission to trading on AIM

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of the new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM. Further to the Company’s announcement on 23 January 2023, it is now expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 30 January 2023.

Total voting rights

Following the Admission, the Company will have 271,534,423 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in Treasury. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to such terms in the Company’s announcement at 5.11 p.m. on 23 January 2023 unless otherwise specified.