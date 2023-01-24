Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Cooks Coffee strong sales growth and expansion set to continue

Cooks Coffee Company (AQUIS:COOK NZE:CCC) Executive Chairman Kieth Jackson joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a trading update in which it reported a strong sales performance for the year ended 31st December 2022.

Keith reminds us of what the business does, expands on the strong sales growth during the year, how it’s driving sales volumes through its existing estate and a plan on a store expansion programme, updates us on how things are progressing with both Esquires and Triple Two Coffee and lets us know what investors can expect during 2023.

Cooks Coffee Company is an international coffee focused café chain building a family of brands serving coffee, a full range of complementary beverages and an extensive range of food.

