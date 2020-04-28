CentralNic Group Strong Performance with Another Doubling of Profits YoY (Interview)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) CEO Ben Crawford joins DirectorsTalk to discuss final results for the year ended 31st Dec 2019 and Q1 2020. Ben talks us through the financial performance for the year, explains what kind of growth they have seen over the first quarter, the effects of COVID-19, why its important that 50% of revenues are coming from domain related services and how the integration of both Team Internet and the new hires is going.

CentralNic Group is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

The company operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

