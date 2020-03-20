CentralNic Group Significant Growth for Team Internet – Not effected by COVID-19 (Interview)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) CEO Ben Crawford joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the progress of Team Internet. Ben explains what the company does, how well its performed since acquisition 4 months ago and how COVID-19 is having little effect on the group.

CentralNic will release an unaudited trading update for Q1 2020 in the week commencing 27 April 2020, alongside its audited annual report for financial year 2020. The Directors expect current trading to be in line with market expectations.

The company operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. CentralNic Group plc earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn