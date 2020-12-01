CentralNic Group see substantial growth in demand for services (Interview)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) CEO Ben Crawford joins DirectorsTalk to discuss results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020. Ben explains how revenue for the first 9 months of 2020 exceeded cumulative reported revenue for financial years 2018 and 2019 combined, touches on the areas of the business that are driving sales growth, where new managers have been deployed within the business, the strong pipeline of future deals and progress of the Codewise integration.

CentralNic is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy the subscriptions to domain names and web services they require to realise their aspirations online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and integrating the acquired software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world, and is committed to building a better global digital economy.