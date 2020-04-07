CentralNic Group CEO Ben Crawford restructuring for further growth (Interview)

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) CEO Ben Crawford joins DirectorsTalk to discuss an internal leadership restructuring new key appointments and its COVID 19 update. Ben talks us through the changes, the key messages from the update and explains what makes CentralNic Group so resilient.

CentralNic Group is a London-based AIM-listed company which drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms allowing businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names, used for their own websites and email, as well as for protecting their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms.

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis.

