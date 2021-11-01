Black Knight – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Black Knight found using ticker (BKI) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 107 and 83 calculating the mean target price we have 94.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.82. The company has a market cap of $10,981m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.blackknightinc.com

Black Knight provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage loan investors; and Expedite Close, an end-to-end closing solution that offers the flexibility and scalability lenders need in an eClosing software solution; Optimal Blue PPE, a product and pricing solution used by lenders and mortgage brokers; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services and changed its name to Black Knight in October 2017. Black Knight was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.