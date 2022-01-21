Anexo Group deliver strong revenues with significant opportunities ahead (Interview)

Anexo Group plc (LON:ANX) Head of Investor Relations Nick Dashwood Brown joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a trading Update for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Nick explains why fleet had reached record numbers in the second half of 2021, how the motorcycle courier business is still growing, the impact court closer during Covid had, how the Housing Disrepair business developed since it was announced at the tail end of last year and opportunities arising from the “VW emissions” case.

Anexo Group (LON: ANX) is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident.