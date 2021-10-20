AFC Energy a good opportunity for long term investors (Analyst Interview)

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorTalk Interviews. Mike explains the current opportunities facing AFC, the market dynamics, shares his thoughts on the current share price and valuation and what investors should be looking out for over the coming months.

AFC Energy is the leading provider of Alkaline Fuel Cell systems for the generation of clean energy, offering best in class performance and lowest operating cost as part of global efforts to decarbonise the industry.