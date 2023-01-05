Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Active Energy Group overview with Michael Rowan CEO

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG) CEO Michael Rowan talks us through the 2023 Investor Presentation.

Active Energy Group is a biomass based renewable energy business focussed on using its proprietary technology to transform low-cost or waste biomass material into renewable biomass fuels, thus creating next generation biomass products.

BIOFUELS
CoalSwitch® utilises waste materials from lumber operations to create a superior energy efficient biomass product that is a direct drop-in replacement for coal or white biomass pellets.

