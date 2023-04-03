Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Active Energy Group CoalSwitch: The natural evolution for biomass

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) CEO Michael Rowan talks us through the latest investor presentation.

Active Energy Group is a biomass based renewable energy business focussed on using its proprietary technology to transform low-cost or waste biomass material into renewable biomass fuels, thus creating next generation biomass products.

BIOFUELS
CoalSwitch® uses low-value forestry, agricultural residues and energy crops.

A second generation biomass fuel that has been tested, and proven, to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Active Energy Group
